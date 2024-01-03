  • Menu
District court judge honoured

Rangareddy: In a notable development, Srinaiah, a resident of Malakpet has been appointed as a judge for the state district court, as announced in the recent results released on Friday. The appointment underscores Srinaiah’s exemplary qualifications and commitment to the legal profession.

To commemorate this significant milestone, a special felicitation ceremony was organised, graced by the presence of Midde Chaitanya, the MD group leader from Shadnagar, Rangareddy District. Chaitanya extended a heartfelt honour to Judge Srinaiah, presenting the couple with a shawl and a bouquet.

Addressing the gathering, Chaitanya lauded Srinaiah’s accomplishments and expressed optimism for his future endeavours. He emphasised the importance of continued dedication and aspiration or higher posts within the judicial system.

