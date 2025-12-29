District-level science fair to begin today

Nagarkurnool: Withthe objective of nurturing creativity and scientific curiosity among students, the District Education Department has completed all arrangements for the District-Level Science Fair in Nagarkurnool district.

The Science Fair, along with the INSPIRE exhibition, will be conducted from Monday at Little Flower High School in the district headquarters. The event will be inaugurated by District Collector Badavath Santhosh.

Over the past week, District Education Officer Ramesh Kumar and members of various committees have been continuously monitoring the preparations. As part of the arrangements, 19 committees have been constituted and specific responsibilities have been assigned to each committee for the smooth conduct of the event.

The Science Fair will feature student projects related to the 2024–25 academic year, while INSPIRE exhibitions from the 2023–24 academic year will also be displayed at the same venue. Officials stated that a total of 400 science projects under junior and senior categories are expected to be showcased. School heads of government and private institutions have been instructed to send a minimum of five projects from each school.

From the district-level Science Fair, 14 best projects, including seven from the junior category and seven from the senior category, will be selected for the state-level competition. Outstanding projects at the state level will be forwarded to the national level.

In addition, 93 INSPIRE projects earlier selected from Nagarkurnool district will also be exhibited. State-level officials will evaluate these projects and select 10 to 12 best projects for the State-Level INSPIRE Fair, and projects that perform well there will be sent to the national level.

Several public representatives, including Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, and MLAs Dr. Rajesh Reddy, Dr. Vamshi Krishna, and Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, are expected to visit the exhibition and interact with the students.

Officials began the registration process on Sunday afternoon for the Science Fair, which will officially commence from Monday.