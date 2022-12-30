District police giving best services to people: SP Dr G Vineeth

Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth on Friday released the annual report of police for the year 2022 at his office, here on Friday. He said the Bhadradri Kothagudem district police had delivered stupendous performance on various fronts and that all the wings have excelled in their fields contributing in maintaining peace and tranquility in the district.

The official said the police in the district had continued to be in the forefront of war, not only against Maoist extremists, but in also contributing to serve the public during natural calamities and day-to-day life, he said while highlighting the efforts of the district police in the rescue and relief operations carried out by them during the recent flooding of the Godavari river. Police at all levels contributed in helping people by carrying out rescue operations, providing basic amenities to the flood victims such as food, emergency medicines, shelter, other essential needs and protected the lives and properties of hundreds of people while putting their own lives at risk. These efforts instill confidence among the people in the society that police are there for helping them, he said.

The SP said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also appreciated the police personnel for their painstaking efforts for rescuing people and evacuation of flood affected areas with zero loss of human life.

The district police has conducted 17 medical camps in various police station limits with the assistance of private/ government doctors benefitting 8,950 tribal patient in the district, and provided free medicine worth Rs 8,05,000 in the year 2022, he said, while conveyance and food were also arranged for these people visiting the camps from far away villages, he added.

All police stations have been equipped with wheel chairs and ramps were arranged to facilitate the disable victims visiting the stations. A total of 3,174 CCTV cameras have been installed and Geo tagged in the district to prevent and detect the offences and to monitor the movements of perpetrators in the district, SP G Vineeth said.

He also said that the police has created website for providing better services, while adding that the efforts of the district police had made the recent visit of President Draupadi Murmu a grand success.