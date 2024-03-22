Live
- IPL 2024: RCB win toss, elect to bat first against CSK in opener
- No interim relief from SC to KCR's daughter Kavitha, asked to approach trial court for bail
- BJP moves ECI against Sanjay Raut's alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi
- Hyderabad woman and daughter fight off robbers, apprehend one
- After Kejriwal's arrest, BJP now seeks ED probe into Punjab excise policy
- After Kejriwal's arrest, BJP now seeks ED probe into Punjab excise policy
- Plea in Delhi HC seeks Arvind Kejriwal's removal from CM post
- Senior Parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab resigns from BJD with 'broken heart'
- Water crisis threatens world peace, says UN on World Water Day
- PM Modi announces Rs 10,000 cr support for Bhutan in next 5 years
Just In
District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the inter-district check post After that, examination of records at Urukonda Police Station
Highlights
District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that six checkposts have been set up in Nagar Kurnool district on the occasion of the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that six checkposts have been set up in Nagar Kurnool district on the occasion of the upcoming parliamentary elections.
He visited the inter-district checkpost center at Urukonda Mucharlapalli villages in Nagar Kurnool district. After that he visited the Urukonda Police Station and examined the records.
Similarly, he inquired about the problems faced by the staff and assured them that they would be resolved immediately. Kalvakurthi CI Nagarjuna Urukonda SS Veerababu and others participated in this program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT