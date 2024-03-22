District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inspected the inter-district check post After that, examination of records at Urukonda Police Station

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that six checkposts have been set up in Nagar Kurnool district on the occasion of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He visited the inter-district checkpost center at Urukonda Mucharlapalli villages in Nagar Kurnool district. After that he visited the Urukonda Police Station and examined the records.

Similarly, he inquired about the problems faced by the staff and assured them that they would be resolved immediately. Kalvakurthi CI Nagarjuna Urukonda SS Veerababu and others participated in this program.