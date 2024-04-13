District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav warned those who drink and drive vehicles

Live
Nagarkurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that Kalwakurthy judge Kavya has sentenced the two who were driving under the influence of alcohol in the surrounding areas of Kalwakurthy in the district.
Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that Kalwakurthy judge Kavya has sentenced the two who were driving under the influence of alcohol in the surrounding areas of Kalwakurthy in the district.
District SP praised Kalwakurthy SI Madhava Reddy who worked hard for this. Gaddam Srinivasulu was jailed for three days and Siva Prasad was sentenced to two days in jail, Kalwakurthy Magistrate said.
The District SP has issued several instructions to all the police officers in the district. Strict action should be taken against the drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol.
He also said that those who are found in drunk and driving will not drive vehicles again if it is done in such a way that they will be jailed. He also said that a total of 14 people have been jailed since 2022 (08 in 2022, 04 in 2023, 02 in 2024), The District SP Gaikwad has issued a warning against driving under the influence of alcohol.