Live
- Aishwarya Sharma aces mimicry in ‘KKK 13’: ‘I always had a funny bone in me’
- BMC-CISF organise ‘Amrit Kalash’ yatra in Mumbai
- Meet Manipuri neurosurgeon who teaches wushu as passion
- Gen Z's involvement in politics
- PM Modi dials Manmohan Singh on his birthday
- IIT Jodhpur designs catalysts for green ammonia
- In multipolar world, rising India will be ‘Vishwa Mitra, a power for global good: Jaishankar
- Haryana State CSR Trust launchs animal ambulance service in Gurugram
- Australian pacer Starc eyes for the comeback, Maxwell too likely to return
- After students’ stir, Manipur govt reimposes internet ban for 5 days
Just In
District SP Gaus Alam asks devotees to perform Ganesh immersion with devotion
Special arrangements have been made with 300 armed personnel of Mulugu Police and CRPF have been deployed at the immersion places and main intersections
Mulugu: Arrangements have been made at 5 main places to hold Ganesh Immersion in a grand manner. Full security arrangements have been made at People of Eturu Nagaram Vajedu Venkatapuram and other areas at Godavari Mullakatta, Tadwai area at Jampanna Vagu, Chalvai area at Gouraram pond, Govinda Raopet area at Raghavapatnam pond for Ganesh idols immersions.
Special arrangements have been made with 300 armed personnel of Mulugu Police and CRPF have been deployed at the immersion places and main intersections, and apart from this, the village heads directed to take full responsibility as the small size idols are immersions in their own villages.
He asked everyone to celebrate Ganesh immersions with devotion warned of strict action to those causing trouble to other devotees and general public.