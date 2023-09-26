District SP Gaus Alam asks devotees to perform Ganesh immersion with devotion

Mulugu: Arrangements have been made at 5 main places to hold Ganesh Immersion in a grand manner. Full security arrangements have been made at People of Eturu Nagaram Vajedu Venkatapuram and other areas at Godavari Mullakatta, Tadwai area at Jampanna Vagu, Chalvai area at Gouraram pond, Govinda Raopet area at Raghavapatnam pond for Ganesh idols immersions.

Special arrangements have been made with 300 armed personnel of Mulugu Police and CRPF have been deployed at the immersion places and main intersections, and apart from this, the village heads directed to take full responsibility as the small size idols are immersions in their own villages.

He asked everyone to celebrate Ganesh immersions with devotion warned of strict action to those causing trouble to other devotees and general public.