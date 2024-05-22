District SP Rohit Raju IPS held a meeting with traders and contractors in Tunika

Live
District SP Rohit Raju IPS today held a meeting with the traders and contractors of the Maoist-affected areas of Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in the conference hall of the SP office.
He inquired about the problems faced by the tunica traders due to Maoists. They were advised to ensure that there is no harm to the tribal people who depend on the collection of tunica in the Maoist affected areas.
He inquired about the problems faced by the tunica traders due to Maoists. They were advised to ensure that there is no harm to the tribal people who depend on the collection of tunica in the Maoist affected areas.
The traders who go around for the collection of tunica in the agency areas should take due care. Any information about the banned CPI-Maoists should be immediately reported to the police.
The SP warned that strict legal action will be taken against the banned CPI-Maoist party if it is known that they have provided support either directly or indirectly. He said that the district police department is always working for the welfare of the tribal people without harming them.