District SP Rohit Raju IPS presents a check to a constable who lost his leg in a road accident

Badradrikothagudem district : District SP Rohit Raju IPS today handed over a cash check of Rs 7 lakh to AR Constable Sriram who lost his leg in a road accident at Burgampadu in December last year. Constable Sriram informed that this money was given from the "Central Flag Fund" to receive treatment and wear a prosthetic leg. On this occasion, the SP said that the police officers and staff who regularly travel from different places to attend duties should take proper precautions. Police officers and personnel who are constantly available to the public and perform their duties are very particular about their health. He said to take care.

District Office AO Jayaraju, Superintendent Satyavathy, RI Narasimha Rao and others participated in this program.