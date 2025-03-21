District SP T. Srinivasa Rao Inspects SSC Exam Centers to Ensure Smooth Conduct.

Live
As the 10th class board examinations commenced today, District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, conducted an inspection of examination centers in the district headquarters.
Gadwal : As the 10th class board examinations commenced today, District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, conducted an inspection of examination centers in the district headquarters. He visited Visvesvaraya Memorial High School and Government Girls' High School to assess the examination arrangements.
Ensuring Smooth Conduct of Exams
During his visit, SP Srinivasa Rao interacted with the examination officials and reviewed the overall arrangements. He instructed them to ensure that there were no shortcomings in the monitoring and execution of the exams.
Strict security measures have been implemented at all examination centers.
Traffic regulations are in place to ensure that students do not face any inconvenience.
Use of mobile phones and electronic devices inside exam centers is strictly prohibited.
Nearby Xerox and internet centers will remain closed until the completion of the exams to prevent any malpractice.
Police Deployment for Exam Security
The SP emphasized the importance of maintaining a secure and fair examination environment. He directed police personnel to closely monitor all exam centers and ensure that the process is conducted without any disruptions.
Accompanying the SP during the inspection were DSP Y. Mogilayya and Town SI Kalyan Kumar.