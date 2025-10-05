District to Conduct Major Mock Exercises for Disaster Preparedness

Gadwal: The Additional District Collector (Revenue), Lakshmi Narayana, has directed that mock exercises be conducted across the district to prepare for various disaster situations.

A coordination meeting and tabletop exercise, organized under the guidance of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), was held at the Collectorate meeting hall. The exercises are planned to involve district officials, Civil Defence, Fire Services, Civil Police, Home Guards, and other relevant departments in a coordinated effort.

Lakshmi Narayana announced that the main mock exercise will be held on October 9, 2025, near the Alampur River from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. He instructed all concerned authorities and departments to take the necessary measures for the smooth conduct of these activities and to submit reports to the government accordingly. Departments and officials have been advised to make the required arrangements in advance.

The meeting was attended by NDRF Commandant Damodar Singh, SDRF Commandant Pani, Assistant Commandant of the 10th Battalion, Fire Services personnel, Traffic SIs, and other officials.

The initiative aims to strengthen the district’s disaster preparedness and ensure effective coordination among all relevant agencies during emergencies.