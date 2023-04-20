District will emerge much sought after tourism spot in TS: Minister Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Stating that the district is witnessing all round development in education, health, toursim and business sectors, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said that very soon it will become the a worderful tourism spot in the entire state of Telangana.

Apart from setting up adequate IT space in the district, the Excise Minister said in the coming next 2-3 years the district is expected to attract large scale Industries in a big way and the district is going to create jobs to more than 30,000 people.

Earlier, the minister laid foundation stone for the tourism budget hotel and commercial business complex building in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

"Earlier, people used to look down upon at the Mahbubanagar district and used to brand it as a labour migration district. But soon after formation of new state of Telangana we have resolved to change this negative brand tag to this district and decided to work with dedication and have achieved a lot of success in our resolve to change the face of the district. Today we can see the district has developed a lot and we have set strong foundation for its further growth in the future. I am hopeful that Mahbubanagar will emerge as a wonderful tourism spot in the entire Telangana state," said the Minister.

He said that tourism will be developed in Mahbubnagar district at international level, along with budget hotels, good branded shops and IMAX theater will be built in the old collectorate premises with a cost of 50 crore rupees, and these will be completed within the coming year. Similarly, the foot over bridge from the bus stand to the super specialty hospital will also be completed in the next 15 months. He said that the foundation stone will be laid at Necklace Road this month with an additional cost of Rs 50 crore.

The Excise Minister said that the work of the super specialty hospital, which has been undertaken in the old collectorate premises, is progressing rapidly.

The minister revealed that Jadcharla, Bhutpur and Mahbubnagar will all merge in the future and that 30, 000 people will get jobs in the next three years due to large industries in the IT tower. After this, industries will be set up in the surrounding areas of Bhutpur to provide jobs to another 10,000 people, he said.