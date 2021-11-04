Diwali shopping turns fatal as car rams into tree in Kamareddy, 4 dead

Four of a family members who went shopping for Diwali were killed and three others injured in road accident here at Kamareddy district on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as Veerapeta Srinivas (52), Veerapeta Jagan (4), Najoju Anand Kumar (31) and Najoju Sushank (4).

Meanwhile, Yashwanth, Srihas and Mandahas who were injured in the mishap were shifted to a hospital.

Going into details, Veerapeta Srinivas, a native of Yellareddy went to Pitlam along with the family after being invited by her daughter and son-in-law. On Wednesday morning, the family went for shopping to Kamareddy and were returning to Yellareddy when the accident took place at Tadwai.

The police said that the driver is said to have lost control over the speeding vehicle following heavy rainfall and rammed it into a tree. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.