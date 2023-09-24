Live
DK Aruna demands compensation to job aspirants
In the wake of the verdict of the Telangana High Court cancelling the Group-1 examination, BJP national vice president DK Aruna on Saturday demanded that the State government immediately pay compensation to the candidates, who wrote the exam.
She also alleged that the State government does not have sympathy towards the unemployed youth. She alleged that lakhs of the unemployed people were on the roads as the TSPSC did not use the biometric system in order to save some lakhs of rupees.
Except for the liquor shop allotment notification after formation of Telangana State, no notification has been issued properly, she alleged adding that the government was showing negligence towards the way the government job exams are conducted in the State.
She demanded that the TSPSC chairman should render resignation for cancellation of the group-1 preliminary exam.