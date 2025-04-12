DK Aruna Mourns the Demise of Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah, Hails His Legacy in Environmental Conservation

Gadwal: Senior BJP leader and former minister DK Aruna expressed profound grief over the passing of renowned environmentalist Padma Shri Vanajeevi Ramaiah, stating that his demise is a great loss to society.

In a statement issued from Hyderabad, she said, “It is deeply saddening to hear about the death of Vanajeevi Ramaiah, a true lover of nature and an icon of environmental protection.”

DK Aruna praised Ramaiah’s unparalleled contribution to environmental conservation, noting that his life was a shining example of selfless service towards protecting nature. “Believing that human survival is impossible without a healthy environment, he planted over one crore (10 million) saplings, setting an extraordinary example for the generations to come,” she said.

She emphasized that the void left by Ramaiah’s absence would be difficult to fill. “It is truly painful that such a noble soul is no longer among us,” Aruna remarked.

Describing him as an ideal and inspiring figure in environmental activism, Aruna said that Ramaiah's tireless efforts had instilled awareness and responsibility among people regarding environmental sustainability.

She extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength to overcome the irreparable loss. “I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the family of Vanajeevi Ramaiah and pray to God that his noble soul rests in peace,” DK Aruna concluded.

Vanajeevi Ramaiah, fondly known as a "forest man," was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri for his lifelong commitment to afforestation and environmental causes. His legacy lives on through the lush green belts he helped create and the inspiration he provided to thousands of environmental warriors across the country.