DK Aruna slams KCR for not inviting Guv for temple inauguration

Yadadri: The inauguration of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri is taking a political turn in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday took part in the Mahakumbha Samprokshana ceremony of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and later inaugurated it. The ruling party is facing flak for not inviting the other party leaders. Bhuvanigiri Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has criticised the CM KCR on the same. Now, the BJP state vice-president DK Aruna criticsed KCR for not inviting the other party leaders and had alleged that Yadadri is not KCR's own property.

DK Aruna, who is in Goa responded on the inauguration of the temple and said KCR had hurt the sentiments of people by renaming Yadagirigutta to Yadadri. She said that KCR had invited only the ministers as if he had constructed the temple on his own land.

She criticised KCR for not inviting Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for the inauguration ceremony. She said that if a CM can't respect a woman then he has no moral right to continue his post. She demanded that Yadadri temple should be changed to the old name Yadagirigutta temple. She also said that the construction of the temple took place with donations from the people and added that KCR to remember that he has not spent a penny towards the construction of the temple.