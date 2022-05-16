DK Aruna slams KCR & KTR over Amit Shah's visit

Hyderabad: BJP National vice-president DK Aruna made on Monday came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Addressing the media, DK Aruna said that KCR and KTR are having sleepless nights after the BJP's meeting at Tukkuguda.

KTR is speaking with very much arrogance without giving a proper answer to the questions when Amit Shah asked what happened to the promises made by the State ruling party TRS to the people.

The TRS party had come to the power with the slogans - 'neellu, nidhulu, niyaamakaalu' (water, funds and employment) but now it is looting the people of the State, DK Aruna stated.

In response to the KTR's criticism of PM Narendra Modi, she said, "People are not fools. You don't have the stature to criticise the leader of 130 crore people in the country. Please mind your language."

"What Union Minister Amit Shah told in the meeting is 100% true. Power has gone to your head. You are indulging in politics with the support of police," Aruna said while daring them to tour the villages without police support.