DK Aruna stages progest in Gadwal, demands double bedroom houses to all eligible

Mahabubnagar: D.K Aruna BJP party’s National Vice President staged a protest at YSR Chowk in Gadwal on Monday and demanded that the BRS party give double bedroom houses to each and every eligible persons in the state.



While slamming the BRS part government and the Chief Minister KCR, D.K Aruna said that the BRS chief has miserably failed to implement all his promises made during the last elections. He had promised to construct double bed rooms to the people, but what we are seeing is only the BRS leaders and their supporters are getting the double bed rooms and the real poor and eligible people are not given priority.

“We are demanding that the Chief Minister KCR to fulfil all his poll promises made during the last elections. In particular he should build double bedroom houses to each and every eligible person in Telangana, as he had promised to the people during the last elections, apart from other promises like monthly unemployment aid of Rs. 300 to youth, one job for each family, providing 3 acres land for Dalits and waiver of agriculture loans up to Rs. 1 lakh to the farmers . not a sigle promse have been implemented during the past 10 years of BRS rule in the state,” observed D.K Aruna.

The BJP National Vice president further said that the poor people who were given pattas for their house sites when she was a minister during the congress party regime are now been taken by the BRS government promising double bed room houses and till date not a single person has got the double bed room constructed and demanded that the BRS government to immediately give back their land patta to the poor and begin construction of double bed rooms to all those who plots are being taken back.

DK Aruna slammed KCR and BRS party for fooling the public by giving false promises during elections and once elections are over, then all these promises are forgotten. And if any one raise their voice the state government is not hesitating to slap false cases and putting them in Jail and keeping them under fear and threat.