DK Aruna submits Judgement copy to Legislative Secretary

Hyderabad: BJP leader DK Aruna reached Assembly on Friday to submit the judgement copy of the High Court on her declaration as MLA of Gadwal Assembly Constituency.

DK Aruna came to the Assembly along with MLA M Raghunandan Rao and former MLC N Ramchander Rao. Aruna handed over the judgement copy to the Legislative Secretary.

The High Court had recently disqualified the BRS MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy and declared Aruna elected.







