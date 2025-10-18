DK Aruna Unveils Action Plan to Inspire Youth Under “Ek Bharat – Atmanirbhar Bharat” Campaign

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna has announced a comprehensive action plan to inspire youth and promote national unity under the “Ek Bharat – Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaign. Scheduled from October 31 to November 25, the initiative will coincide with the birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, DK Aruna said the programme aims to instill the spirit and ideals of Sardar Patel in the younger generation through a series of innovative and impactful activities. “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of unity continues to guide India. This campaign is our effort to inspire the youth and involve people in building a self-reliant and strong nation,” she said.

As part of the district-level celebrations, three-day padayatras covering eight to ten kilometres daily will be organised across several mandals in the Mahabubnagar Parliament constituency. The events will include floral tributes at Sardar Patel statues, special health camps, seminars, public meetings, and lectures highlighting Patel’s life and contributions. Youth participants will take pledges for a “Drugs-Free India” and participate in mass oath-taking ceremonies on “Atmanirbhar Bharat.” Cultural performances and felicitation of talented youth with certificates are also planned.

From November 26 to December 6, a national-level padayatra named the “Statue of Unity March” will take place, covering 150 kilometres from Karamasad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel’s birthplace, to Kevadia, home of the Statue of Unity. The march will feature 150 cultural pit stops showcasing India’s heritage, with 150 youth leaders and a Union Minister joining the event.

DK Aruna urged youth and citizens of all age groups to register for participation through the My Bharat portal and actively take part in the celebrations. She called upon the people of Mahabubnagar and across India to unite in making the campaign a grand success, contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a "Viksit Bharat."