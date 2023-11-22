DMK, BRS and Cong drowning TN and Telangana: Annamalai

The time has come for the BJP in Telangana to come to power



Appeals voters of Telangana to make a historic choice choosing BJPs alternate model

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai said that parties running dynastic politics have mastered the art of running debit-ridden growth and drowning the future of Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The BJP Tamil Nadu chief, who participated in the party election campaign in Serilingampally and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segments, addressing media here on Tuesday, said it is the striking resemblance between the two States headed by two dynasty-run parties.

Tamil Nadu has a debt of Rs 7.53 lakh crore, the highest based on the State in the country. This results in the deterioration in health and stark resemblance that the money going to meet the debt servicing. Similarly, Telangana has a debt burden crossing 6.5 lakh crore. Even a government school in Telangana does not have a functional toilet reflects the sorry state of affairs, Another factor was Tamil Nadu stood first in mopping up liquor revenue to the tune of Rs 44,000 crore which is the highest in the country in any other State. Likewise, the Telangana State touched Rs 40,000 crore in revenue from liquor by the close of the last financial year.

Annamalai said that a research report shows that 19 per cent of the male population in Tamil Nadu aged between 18 to 60 are addicted to liquor. “I am sure when a teacher is done, it would also be the same in Telangana.”

Further, another aspect is that corruption is a major issue with dynastic parties like DMK and BRS, where they not only decide politics but also dominate the direction of how the state should be and its future.

He wondered about the BRS government presenting to the people of the state of Hyderabad being an IT Hub. But, "what kind of IT Hub is it. Last year, while Karnataka had got an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore into the IT sector, Telangana could attract slightly less than Rs 5,000 crore," he added. Further, a IT Hub claim went awry when the government could not provide software to properly give results of intermediate resulting in 27 students committing suicides. How youth of Telangana aspirating to serve the people realise when 17 times the TSPSC examination question papers leaked? , the State has struggled to conduct one Group-1 examination in the last 10 years. Also, there were complaints allegedly against the malfunctioning of the Dharani portal. In all these there are allegations that the contracts were given to those who were favoured by the son of the State Chief Minister, he said.

Terming people of Telangana have a historic choice to make to shun the unsustainable debt-ridden development model of the BRS and corruption embracing a model which was Covid tested, corruption and time tested for the past 10 years, of PM Narendra Modi. This has taken the country from 10 to 5th largest economy in the world with the per capita income of people growing, and the fruits of development reaching all sections of people.

He said that the time for BJP to come to power has come in Telangana. The BJP leaders said that the BJP will come to power with a fair margin so that it will make tough decisions for a course correction of the debt-ridden Telangana. He said only the BJP alone can make such course correction, and address the concerns of women, farmers, aspirational youth and all other sections of Telangana. He also said BRS is setting in Hyderabad, Congress is setting in Delhi and people now know the corrupt ridden governance of Congress in Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.