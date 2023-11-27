Do we need farm house CM: Modi

Toopran/Nirmal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday came down heavily on the Congress and BRS stating that their identity is corruption, parivarvad, poor law & order, besides being carbon copies of each other.

Addressing meetings at Toopran and Nirmal, Modi said the Congress looted Kisan, Jawan and Naujawan. Speaking in Telugu, he said, “Farmhouse Mukhyamantri, Secretariat ki raani Mukhyamantri manaku Avasarama? Prajalanu kalavani Mukhyamantri inkaa Avasarama? (Do we need a farmhouse chief minister who does not come to the secretariat and does not meet people).

“Modi guarantee ante ‘purthiayye’ guarantee. Hence the time has come for the people to decide who should be in power,” Modi said, exuding confidence that the people had decided to send KCR permanently to his farmhouse.

Listing out promises made by the BRS, Modi said KCR was a habitual breaker of his promises. “He cheated Dalits by not making a Dalit the first chief minister. He also cheated farmers and youth. He is close to the Congress which is also a dynastic party and thrives on corruption, nepotism and appeasement,” the PM added.

Questioning KCR contesting in two constituencies, like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from Kerala other than Amethi, he said both the leaders were scared of people's anger and discontent. The PM said KCR had constructed an irrigation project in the name of Bhagwan Mallikarjun but it displaced the farmers and poor who were left to their fate. "Neither Bhagwan Mallikharjun nor the farmers will forgive him for the sin he had committed," Modi said. The PM also expressed concern at the precarious financial situation of Telangana and the mounting debt of the state. Touching upon the issue of appeasement politics of the BRS, the PM pointed out that the BRS had even extended appeasement to technology. “Will an IT park be established in India based on religious grounds now,” he asked. He vowed to deliver social justice to the Madiga community with the sub-categorisation of SCs, emphasised how crucial the next five years were for Telangana, and the need for a BJP government in the state. He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in large numbers for accelerated development and progress for a ‘Saubhagya Telangana’ (prosperous Telangana).