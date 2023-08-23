Doctor forgets cotton in woman’s stomach during operation, woman dies in Nagrakurnool

Hyderabad : Due to the negligence of the doctors, a woman lost her life in Nagarkurnool. A pregnant woman who came to the hospital gave birth to a baby boy. Later, when the family planning operation was performed in the same hospital, doctors forgot the cotton in the stomach and stitched it. The woman who fell seriously ill, died within a week.



Enraged by this, the relatives staged a protest in front of the hospital with the body of the deceased. This horrible incident came to light late in Atchampet of Nagarkurnool district.



Roja Nidu, a tribal woman from Darshangadda Tanda in Atchampet, Nagarkurnool district, was pregnant. On August 15, she developed stomach pains and was admitted to the Atchampet Government Hospital by her family members. She gave birth to a baby boy. Doctors performed a family planning operation on the day of delivery. During the operation, the doctors forgot the cotton in the stomach.



The victim, Roja, who went home after being discharged, was seriously ill. A week after the operation, the woman started bleeding profusely. On August 22, her family members shifted her to Atchampet Government Hospital. The doctors who examined her suggested to take her to a private hospital.



The private doctors examined the condition and advised the relatives to take her to Hyderabad immediately. After many difficulties, she was brought to a private hospital in Hyderabad and treated but without success. The victim Roja died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment.

The doctors said that she died due to the presence of cotton in Roja's stomach. As a result, the relatives who brought the body to Atchampet on Wednesday started protesting in front of the government hospital there. They demanded strict action and punishment against the doctors.