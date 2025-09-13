Doctor suspended over absenteeism

Athmakur (M) (Yadadri Bhongir): District Collector Hanumanth Rao suspended Kuralla village doctor Ashok Kumar from the Atmakur (M) mandal rural health centre on Friday following a surprise inspection.

During his visit, the Collector found that both the doctor and the ANM were absent. When questioned, ASHA workers present at the facility said that ANM Ramulamma had gone to the PHC to bring medicines. Villagers informed the Collector that Dr Ashok Kumar only attends duty for a day and skips work for the rest of the week.

On verifying the attendance register, the Collector noticed that the doctor had marked his presence daily despite being absent. Taking serious note of this, he immediately directed the DMHO to suspend

the doctor. Later, the Collector inspected Indiramma housing works in Tukkapur and advised beneficiaries to complete construction on time. He also visited the Bikkera stream in the mandal centre and instructed officials to take precautionary measures as water was flowing heavily.

MPDO J Ramulu Naik, MPO Padmavathi, Panchayat Secretary Amboju Shekhar, and other officials accompanied him during the inspection.