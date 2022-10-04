Doctors Uses Metro Rail To Transport Live Heart For Transplant Surgery

Through the creation of a green corridor connecting Nagole Metro Station and Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro Station, the Hyderabad Metro Rail assisted in the transportation of a live heart. The beating heart was carefully transported from Kamineni Hospital to Nagole Metro Station by a medical team led by Dr. Gokhale in the Jubilee Hills neighbourhood.



The heart was successfully transported from the Nagole Metro station to the Jubilee Hills Check Post Metro station, where a medical team was waiting with all the necessary equipment in an ambulance. The conveyance took 25 minutes to complete and travelled 21 kilometres in the afternoon.

Significantly, the humanitarian effort was carried out by Hyderabad Metro rail staff and security guards as over 20,000 cricket fans were set to leave the T20 match at Uppal and head back to their homes via the metro station. The goal was to do a transplant in order to save the patient's life.

According to managing director and chief executive officer of L&TMRHL KVB Reddy, Hyderabadi Metro Rail is dedicated to serving its passengers and is always prepared to go the extra mile if necessary.

Dr. Ranjith Reddy, a member of parliament, noted the mission and remarked that the Hyderabad Metro Rail department deserves praise for enabling the Green Channel, which once again saved a life by quickly transferring a heart. Thank the medical professionals, concerned officials, and security personnel for their efforts.

Officials claim that a patient's life was saved by the live heart that was successfully delivered from Kamineni hospital B Nagar to a hospital in Jubilee Hills. After getting to know one another, the public praised the hospital and Hyderabad metro rail committees' cooperative efforts.