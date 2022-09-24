'Does BJP have courage to question TRS party: Jagadish Reddy

Choutuppal( Yadadri-Bhongir): Minister for Energy Jagdish Reddy warned the BJP of dire consequences for arguing with the TRS leaders during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the fertilizer godown in Choutuppal on Friday.

In his speech, DCCB Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy in his speech said that the ruling BJP government at the Center has not done anything for Telangana. Mahender Reddy's speech was obstructed by Durka Krishna , Bootha Raju Sailu and Sappidi Venkat Reddy who are single window directors of BJP. BJP directors suggested Mahender Reddy not to do political speeches in government official programmes.

In this context, Minister Jagadish Reddy lashed out the the single window directors and said that the time will come soon to undress the BJP governments. The BJP leaders will get angry whenever opposition party leaders speak about the true colors of saffron party, he added.

Minister questioned BJP directors about why welfare schemes are not being implemented in BJP-ruled States. Modi has not done anything for the farmers, he stressed.

Does the BJP have the courage to question the TRS party, he asked.

Minister Jagdish Reddy stated that the people of the country aspiring for the leadership of KCR.

Police who present in the meeting took away the BJP directors from meeting soon after the minister started counter speech against the BJP directors.