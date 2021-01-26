Does Each Vehicle Of KTR New Convoy Costs 1 Crore???

It is all known that KTR is expected to take over as the new Chief Minister of Telangana soon. However, information is coming that a new convoy will also be prepared for KTR in this order. The KTR convoy will have a total of ten vehicles. Intelligence Security Wing officials said a total of ten vehicles were being supplied. Eight vehicles appear to be fully bullet-proof, while another two appear to be utilized for defence purposes. Vehicles with the bullet-proof facility, therefore, require permission from the Intelligence Security Wing. However, the government intends to purchase Toyota Land Cruiser Armored (Prado) vehicles for the KTR convoy.

One of the convoys was reported to be using technology that could detect explosives remotely. Another vehicle is reported to be equipped with a weapon mounting system that allows it to fire from inside the vehicle in case of an emergency. The convoy currently being used by the Chief Minister for KCR also includes Land Cruiser Prado vehicles. It is learned that after KTR becoming the CM, the company has decided to use the latest model vehicles. However, the full details of the convoy are kept secret by intelligence officials.

It is learned that these will reach the government in two months. However, the cost of each Land Cruiser vehicle to be used in the convoy is estimated to be around Rs 1 Crore. It also seems to be equipped with a night vision camera system in all vehicles to monitor distances and surroundings, even at night. The vehicles in the convoy are said to be likely to be white. However, the vehicles used for the CM convoy have to be changed every three years.

However, it is learned that part of it is buying ten new vehicles this time. The vehicles in the convoy now used by KCR arrived in 2018. The government is buying new vehicles after a three-year period. At the same time, with the news that KTR will become the CM, the news is coming that the new convoy will also be prepared for him.