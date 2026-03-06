DoNER projects drive Assam’s growth, terrorism declines: Bandi Sanjay

Guwahati/Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar praised the rapid progress of development and welfare projects in Assam under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

During his review meetings in Guwahati on Thursday, he highlighted that the “double-engine government” has not only accelerated infrastructure growth but also significantly reduced insurgency in the state.

The minister revealed that in the last five years, nearly 10,000 ULFA militants surrendered and joined mainstream. Rehabilitation programmes for former insurgents were closely examined, with police officials briefing him on reintegration measures. He noted that the decline in extremist activity has created a safer environment for investment and employment.

Assam’s Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tiwari reported that 1.51 lakh government jobs were filled in the past five years without major complaints. Investment inflows have surged, with agreements worth Rs 5 lakh crore signed, including a semiconductor industry project that alone created 27,000 direct jobs. Officials emphasised that crime rates have fallen, while reforms in mining have positioned Assam as a national leader in the sector.

In his review, Bandi Sanjay stressed that the central government allocates 10% of the national budget to northeastern states, ensuring continuous monitoring of welfare schemes. He noted significant progress in health, agriculture, roads, and drinking water. However, he urged the state to focus more on vocational education, nutrition programs, and medical infrastructure. Currently, Assam has 14 government medical colleges across 35 districts, with plans to establish one in each district.

Education initiatives such as “Gunotsav” and PM Shri Schools have improved standards and reduced dropouts. In agriculture, officials admitted that irrigation covers only 27% of crops, posing a challenge, though Jal Jeevan Mission targets are being exceeded.

Later, the minister visited the famous Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, where he received blessings from priests. Tomorrow, he will tour remote areas of the Dima Hasao district to inspect the implementation of central welfare schemes.

Bandi Sanjay, while appreciating the efforts, has highlighted that the transformation in Assam—marked by reduced insurgency, rising investments, and improved living standards—was possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the Centre’s consistent support. He urged state authorities to complete pending projects swiftly to sustain the momentum of growth and stability.