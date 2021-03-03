Don't believe Delhi-based parties: Minister Jagadish

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that people's collective support and TRS supreme leadership helped the party to reach great heights and come to power. On Wednesday, he participated part in the party membership drive at Gudepu Kunta Thanda of Penpahad mandal in the district.

Minister Jagadish said being a visionary Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, besides focusing on development and welfare of people of all sections of the society, paid special attention on fulfilling the aspirations of Telangana Martyrs. He said glory of agriculture, which was ruined by Andhra Rulers in the united Andhra Pradesh, was restored by the TRS government with farmer-friendly policies and financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

He explained that national parties BJP and Congress will take decisions at Delhi-level whereas local issues will be addressed instantly by the TRS and added that voting to such parties is useless and urged people to support the TRS for better future of the State. Long queues of Tribal women to take party membership at Gudepu Kunta Thanda reflects the public faith in the ruling party, he added.