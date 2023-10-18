Don’t drag us into politics. Pravallika’s suicide was love failure, says mother

Hyderabad: The issue of Marri Pravallika suicide was taking new turn as her family members were demanding the police to initiate strict action against Shivaram Rathod, who allegedly cheated on her on the pretext of marriage.

Marri Vijaya, Pravallika’s mother, said in a video statement “Rathod mentally tortured my daughter, making her life miserable. She did not reveal about it to anyone and unable to bear with it anymore, she committed suicide.”

Pravallika and her brother, Pranay stayed in Hyderabad and were studying. Vijaya said they have been working hard against all odds to earn money, be educated and ensure a bright future for their children. “I didn’t want them to go through any hardship and have a happy life. Unnecessary, do not drag my daughter into any controversy and defame her. We demand justice and want the person responsible for her death to be severely punished,” said Marri Vijaya.

Pranay said it was unfortunate that political parties, Congress and BJP, were trying to make political gains out of his sister’s death. “Please leave us alone. We are in grief and don’t want to be disturbed by anyone. All I demand is that Rathod should be hanged to death or be killed in an encounter as he was harassing my sister regularly,” he said.

Pravallika hanged herself to death at Brindavan hostel on Friday night. Soon after her death several students gathered at Ashoknagar and started a protest. Later, political parties joined the protest which ended up with police using force to disperse the gathering which pelted stones on the police.

The opposition parties alleged Pravallika ended her life allegedly depressed over cancellation of TSPSC Group-II exams repeatedly while the police maintained that she ended her life after her relationship with Rathod had gone sour.