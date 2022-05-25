Don't keep tabs on students: CPI

Warangal: With the news spreading that the security agencies are verifying the social media posts of students, especially those posts that criticise the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government, the Communist Party of India condemned it and termed it as clamp on freedom of expression.

In a statement here on Wednesday, CPI national council member Thakkalapally Srinivas Rao said that carrying out background and antecedent verification of the students ahead of Modi's visit to Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, on May 26 is totally uncalled for.

"ISB is an internationally acclaimed institute and it's not fair to suppress the voice of its students," Rao said, demanding the authorities not to doubt the students' integrity by putting them under the scanner.

Allow all the 900+ students to take part in the graduation ceremony, he said. Parents are also a worried lot with the security agencies verifying the social media posts of students, he added.