Don't make TSPSC a rehabilitation centre, TSIV urges government

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Intermediate Vidya Joint Action Committee (TSIV-JAC) on Saturday urged the State government to not to allow the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to become a rehabilitation centre.

The TSIV-JAC chairman Madhusudhan Reddy on Saturday reminded that the separate state of Telangana was fought for "Nillu, Nidulu and Niyamakalu" (water, funds and jobs). Though the first two objectives have been achieved, the TSPSC has completely failed to live up to the aspirations of the unemployed youth in the State for the last six years.

He reminded how none other than Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed his disappointment at the functioning of the TSPSC.

Also, the Chief Minister had taken a bold decision to fill 50,000 job vacancies, against this backdrop, it should be ensured that the recruitment process was transparent without facing any legal and technical hurdles.

For this, he asked the State government to instill confidence among the unemployed youth by appointing efficient civil servants and top academicians in the country as the TSPSC chairman and members. He stressed an urgent need to revive the image of the TSPSC as a professional body with the highest standards in the country.