Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness, Revanth warns BRS

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that the Congress party shall remain in power at least for another term, CM A Revanth Reddy warned the BRS leaders that the party workers would not remain sitting ducks. He cautioned not to mistake kindness for weakness.

Addressing the party men after handing over the charge of PCC president to B Mahesh Kumar Goud at the grand event held at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth Reddy pointed out how the BRS leaders planned to assault the Congress workers and also attempted to set them up. “But before they could arrive at our place, we were able to tackle them. Now they are complaining. Should we have waited for them? Our party workers don’t get involved in these types of issues. But if they mistake kindness as weakness, we shall not keep quiet. We will beat them black and blue if Congress party's tolerance levels are tested,” Revanth asserted, while referring to the recent incident involving MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

While listing out various schemes the State government has initiated and the ‘fulfillment’ of the promise of farm loan waiver, the CM allayed apprehensions about the farmers who have more than Rs 2 lakh debt. “We deposited Rs 18,000 crore in the bank accounts of 23 lakh farmers and brought cheers in the lives of the farmers. Those who have more than Rs 2 lakh loans need not worry. Once you clear your loan amount in the banks, immediately the government will deposit Rs 2 lakh in your accounts. BRS leader Harish Rao challenged that he will resign from MLA post if the government waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15. Why is the BRS leader hiding and not quitting the post?” he asked Highlighting the proposed Sports University in the State, CM asserted that by the next Olympics the State of Telangana will be ready to win gold medals for the nation, referring to the recent agreement signed with Korean sports university.

He said that the Congress victory in the 2023 assembly elections was the semi-finals and the finals are scheduled in 2029. "When Rahul Gandhi, as Indian Prime minister hoists the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, it will be a win for finals. Winning of 15 MP seats in the next Lok Sabha elections will be the real victory,” he emphasised.