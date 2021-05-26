Don’t scare, fight third wave diligently: IAP

Hyderabad: There is a possibility of a third wave, but it is difficult to predict its timing and severity, feel experts.

"It is not correct to create a scare saying that it will affect children on a large scale. Virus does not differentiate between age, sex or gender of any individual. If we do not continue following Covid appropriate behaviour, the third wave, if occurs, is likely to infect the remaining non-immune individuals – that may include children also," says the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

Children are as susceptible as adults and older individuals to develop infection but not severe disease. It is highly unlikely that the third wave will predominantly or exclusively affect children.

There is only a remote possibility of children being more severely affected than adults in the next wave. As per data collected in waves 1 & 2, even severe Covid infections in children are less likely to require ICU admissions. However, we need to be watchful about how the mutant strains will behave. Parents should also be ideal role models to their children regarding mask etiquette, hand hygiene, and social distancing. Children above the age of 2 to 5 years can be trained to use a mask; however, the adults must follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.

"We need to be prepared with more in-patient beds and intensive care beds for children," the IAP said in a statement. In the first wave, the severe disease occurred primarily in the elderly and individuals with co-morbidities.

In the current (second) wave, a large number of younger age group (30-45 years) has developed severe disease as also those without co-morbidities. The reason is negligence on the part of the people and the governments blinking in ensuring that people do not lower the guard.

Almost 90% of infections in children are mild/asymptomatic. Therefore, the incidence of severe disease is not high among children.

Pandemics tend to occur in waves, and each wave causes many cases. Eventually, most of the population may get immune by asymptomatic or symptomatic infections (herd immunity). Over time disease may die out or may become endemic in the community with low transmission rates.