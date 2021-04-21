Don't spread rumours: Eatala Rajender

Suryapet: Health Minister Eatala Rajender urged the rumour mongers not to spread rumours about Covid pandemic, as this false propaganda is terrorizing and confusing the common people.

On Tuesday, along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and district officials, he reviewed the situation in the wake of the outbreak of corona second wave at a meeting at the Collectorate office in Suryapet.

Minister Rajender asserted that sufficient stock of oxygen and beds were available in all hospitals to provide better treatment to Covid patients and the government is providing adequate medicines and beds.

Stating that it is the duty of employees of medical and health department to instill confidence among Covid patients, Rajender clarified that the State government has the capacity to handle any situation regarding Covid pandemic. The Minister said vaccination programme will be intensified from May 1 and informed that medical and health department has the capacity to vaccinate over 10 lakh people per day.

Speaking about night curfew, Minister Rajender informed that the curfew was imposed to restrict fast spread of second wave of corona and called upon the people to follow the curfew rules without fail.

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy clarified that sufficient beds are available in all hospitals in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Information about of the availability of beds from time to time could be known through Dash Board policy, which is going to be implemented by medical department, he added.

The Minister inquired the officials about the status of availability of beds in Government hospitals and area hospitals in the district. Only five percent beds are being utilised to treat corona patients, but few people were intentionally creating confusion among the public to blame the government, he alleged. He disclosed the details of beds' availability in the district.

He said in Bhongir-Yadadri district, along with Bhongir Area Hospital, Aleru, Ramannapeta and Choutuppal CHCs have a total of 210 beds and of them 50 beds were allotted for Covid patients. 80 beds were allotted to Covid patients in AIIMS at Bibi Nagar. 60 beds with Oxygen facility were arranged at Bhongir, Aleru, Ramannapeta and Choutuppal, including AIIMS, he informed.

'Situation in Suryapet and Nalgonda districts also almost the same like that in Bhongir district.'

The government has directed all the District Collectors to appoint additional staff on temporary basis if necessary, to render services to the people in the present situation.

Later, the Ministers inaugurated Mother and Child Care hospital, constructed with Rs 7 crore, in the district government hospital premises in the town.