Don’t visit me in hospital: KCR

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, who is recuperating after hip replacement surgery, called upon party leaders not to come to the hospital causing inconvenience to other patients.

As the party activists turned up at the hospital in the evening and as the police had a tough time controlling them, KCR released a video message saying that he was recovering fast. He said doctors were not permitting anyone to see him fearing cross-infections.

Asking his followers not to come to the hospital at least for 10 days, KCR said besides him there were hundreds of patients in the hospital and this kind of flocking to the hospital causes inconvenience to them as well as to the administration. With folded hands, KCR thanked them for their affection and said that since he was one who was always amongst the public, he would soon be back with them.

Meanwhile, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Damodara Rajanarsimha called on KCR and wished him a speedy recovery. The ministers also sought support of the BRS for making the election of the Speaker unanimous.



Talking to the media after meeting KCR, Sridhar Babu said the BRS chief has agreed to extend complete cooperation for the development of the state.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya Chief Minister Konrad Sangma telephoned BRS working president KT Rama Rao and enquired about the health of KCR. Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav also called KTR over phone. AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, BRS MLA Lasya Nandita, S Venugopala Chary, PL Srinivas were among those who called on KCR.