Door-to-door awareness prog taken up in parts of Old City to prevent seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: To ensure prevention of seasonal diseases, like dengue and malaria, in the current monsoon season. local MLAs along with GHMC entomology team, conducted an awareness programme visiting door-to-door in parts of the Old City.

Seasonal diseases lurk around the corner in every spell of rain, in the form of water pollution, and mosquito-breeding. Following the rain, with lack of sanitation in various areas, the GHMC is focusing specially in the south zone to prevent seasonal diseases. However, the footfall of out-patients has increased in basti dawakhanas, UPHCs and private clinics. Cases of dengue and typhoid are also rising.

To control mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya and to create awareness among people, local MLAs, corporators and entomology wings are visiting houses to prevent their spread.

On Sunday, Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, along with GHMC Charminar zone senior entomologist Namala Srinivas, conducted awareness under the urban malaria scheme in various divisions, including Ghansi Bazar, Charminar and Shalibanda. They held door-to-door awareness and cleared the surrounding of houses and cleared water from various unused items. They distributed posters listing preventive measures among the residents.

Srinivas said 240 staffers of the Entomology department have been allotted for 420 houses for taking controlling measures, anti-larvae operations. "The entomology teams visited various localities and identified places where mosquitoes breed in residential surroundings and conducted an awareness along with appropriate preventive measures. A sticker was pasted on walls," he added.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin. along with team. conducted an anti-mosquito drive in Karwan, Tolichowki, Hakeempet and surroundings. To control mosquito menace, drones are being used over the Balkapur nala and Shah Hatim lake. The drones covered the entire lake and nalas in Tolichowki, Golconda, Nadeem Colony and surrounding areas.

The official said drones are being used at places where humans cannot reach easily and spray insecticide. Each drone has capacity of carrying around seven litres of mosquito spray chemical and men with technical know-how to operate the machines. After receiving complaints of mosquito menace we forward them to the GHMC lake wing which will send drones, based on availability and priority of the operation, he informed.