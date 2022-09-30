Double bedroom scam shakes Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The double bedroom scam in Mahbubnagar has created ripples in the district with the alleged involvement of one of the accused Devender Goud working in the office of Excise Minister Srinivas Goud. During the investigation, it was found that Devender Goud, along with his son Akshay, is said to have collected money from some people promising two-bedroom houses.

The Mahbubnagar district police have so far arrested 10 persons, including three on Friday. Six persons were arrested during the last week, police said. Another person is said to be absconding. Based on the complaints filed by a few victims on September 27, the police launched a detailed investigation into the alleged scam.

It is learnt that the accused had collected more than Rs 2 crore from the victims and handed over fake double-bedroom allotment pattas to 40 persons.

As per the police, the key accused in the case are Abdul Siraj Khadri, prominent Congress leader who is said to be in the race for DCC post. Second is Akshay, son of Devendar Goud, Personal Secretary of Minister Srinivas Goud. The third key accused is BJP district Minority Morcha leader Hasan.

The police said the victims had complained that the accused have taken bribes ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from the victims and handed over fake documents.

Minister Srinivas Goud directed the police and the district authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation and take strict action against all those who were involved in the scam. The minister also urged the victims and all those people who have been duped by the brokers and middlemen to lodge complaints with the police.

The police are also probing to find out if any revenue officials were involved in the case since allegations have been levelled against a key officer from Mahbubnagar Tahasildar's office.