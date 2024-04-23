Double-digit goal makes Congress, BJP aggressive

Hyderabad: As the political heat is gaining ground, the two major national parties, the BJP and Congress, are vying to win double-digit seats in Telangana in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. Both the parties have started aggressive campaigns and have been firing salvos against each other.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy has taken up a whirlwind tour of Lok Sabha segments and participated in the rallies and meetings at crossroads to coincide with the filing of nominations by his party candidates.

He is also gauging the public mood during the meetings and accordingly taking decisions to improve the winning chances of the party candidates in the

identified Parliamentary constituencies where the contest is going to be a keen one. In addition, the Congress high command is taking inputs from the party consultant Sunil Kanugolu and has been giving suggestions to the state leadership regarding the issues to be talked about during the campaign.

The Congress party, it may be mentioned here, had given tickets to turncoats like incumbent MP Ranjit Reddy to contest from Chevella, Sunitha Mahender Reddy Malkajgiri, D Nagender Secunderabad, and K Kavya from Warangal. The Congress party exudes confidence that they would surely win these seats. To check on the problems that may arise because of giving tickets to turncoats, the party has appointed senior leaders as observers and in-charges. Congress has set a target of winning 12 seats.

On the other hand, BJP has deployed special teams from various states to reach out the voters and explain the achievements of PM Modi to make India strong.

“BJP is confident of winning 6 to 8 seats but the party high command set a double-digit target. In the process it has also planned a series of public meetings and rallies by PM Modi and Amit Shah.



The BJP feels that it could easily get double-digit seats but it is slightly worried about the Hyderabad Parliament seat which had drawn national attention. The reason is lack of coordination between the party candidate and the booth level workers. The state leaders perceive that the party high command needs to intervene and set things right if BJP were to win the seat or at least give a tough fight to the AIMIM leader Assaduddin Owaisi.