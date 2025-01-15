Double Murder Case Shocks Narsingi: Police Identify Victims

Hyderabad: A shocking double murder case in Narsingi has left the city rattled, as police have identified the deceased as Ankith Saket, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and Bindu, from Chhattisgarh. Preliminary investigations suggest the two shared an extramarital relationship.

Bindu, who resided in LB Nagar and was a mother of three, was reportedly brought to Nanakramguda by Ankith on January 8. Ankith, who lived in Nanakramguda, had arranged for Bindu to stay in a friend’s room. However, Ankith was reported missing in Gachibowli shortly thereafter, while Bindu's family filed a missing person's report at Vanasthalipuram.

The gruesome murders came to light when the bodies of Ankith and Bindu were discovered yesterday in Narsingi. The police suspect the involvement of family members from both sides due to the alleged relationship between the victims.

Investigations are underway, with authorities analyzing leads and questioning family members and acquaintances. The case has brought attention to the growing number of crimes linked to personal relationships in urban areas.