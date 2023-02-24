Double whammy for turmeric farmers

Nizamabad: Even as turmeric farmers are ruing over lack of remunerative price for their produce, traders and commission agents' protests over alleged harassment by the income tax department is making the stalemate continue at the market yard here.

The yard remained closed for the second day on Thursday, throwing farmers into deep turmoil. Their insistence on minimum break-even price has perturbed the yard officials who were forced to close it. As a result, over 65,000 quintals of turmeric are lying unsold at the market.

Sales at the market yard went on smoothly till the end of January when arrivals were few. As arrivals picked up in February, prices fell as supply exceeded the demand. Unannounced holidays are announced for the market and the yard functioned saw transactions for only four days in February so far. Vexed over the reluctance of traders to make purchases, the restive farmers resorted to protests on February 14. They demanded the minimum support price.

As both sides did not relent, Nizamabad AMC officials cancelled turmeric transactions till February 21. Traders say they cannot purchase at the price the farmers demand as the produce is not even of average quality. This standoff is causing farmers a severe distress.

A farmer named Gangareddy said that he has been waiting in the market for ten days. Even those stocks lifted by the traders were at far less price, blaming it on moisture content beyond FAQ norms, he rued. Farmers contend that the moisture content is not determined scientifically with moisture measuring machines.

The wary turmeric farmers are getting furious over the government inaction to bring normalcy at the market yard and do justice to them.

The farmers pointed out they even called off a dharna on February 14 following an assurance from the market authorities of ensuring purchases within two days, but in vain. The following day at a joint meeting traders reluctantly agreed to buy the heaps of turmeric currently in the market. But they did not. The officials intervened only on February 21 after the farmers protested over the delay. Meanwhile, dates for admission of new arrivals were announced. This enraged the farmers already waiting for their turn and they staged a dharna on Tuesday and Wednesday. This resulted in closure of market.

On Thursday, notices from the income tax department had the traders agitated. TDS was exempted for traders whose turnover exceeded Rs 50 lakh. With the traders too holding up purchases over the taxmen action, the farmers received a double whammy. There are only four working days left in this month. And the farmers' patience is wearing thin.