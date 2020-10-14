Downpours disrupt life in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: People have faced several problems due to the heavy rains in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rains witnessed in all parts of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts since Monday midnight.

A car was stuck-up in floods as Pillapally canal was overflowing between Pochampally-Kothaguden road in Bhongir district and motorists heading towards Hyderabad from Pochampally were suffered due to flood water on the road.

Paddy stored in IKP centers soaked, while uncut paddy in fields was submerged in many parts of erstwhile Nalgonda district, meanwhile cotton farmers were worrying about the rain impact on the yield. The officials are yet to estimate crop loss.

Officials demolished a temporary bridge near Ayyappa temple center in Nidamanoor zone and closed the main road from Miryalaguda to Devarakonda in view of safety of the people. Vehicular traffic came to a standstill for about three km on Narketpalli-Addanki highway as floodwater was overflowing on the highway near Tipparthi HP petrol bunk in Nalgonda district.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Sagar project officials have released 3.82 lakh cusecs of water to downstream by lifting 16 crest gates to 10 feet as the Sagar reservoir is getting 4.65 lakh cusecs inflow from upper stream. The present water level in Sagar reservoir is 310.8498 TMCs at 589.60 feet against its full level of 312.0450 TMCs at 590 feet.