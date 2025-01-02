Dr Bharati Kulkarni takes over as Director of ICMR-NIN

Hyderabad: Acclaimed physician and scientist, Dr Bharati Kulkarni, has taken over as the new director of the National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) on Wednesday.

According to officials, Dr Bharati specialised in paediatrics from Pune University, has a Master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a doctoral degree from Queensland University of Technology, Australia. She served as a scientist at ICMR-NIN for more than 20 years and for the past three years has been holding the position of the Head of the division of reproductive and child health and nutrition at ICMR.

An author of more than 130 publications in high-impact, peer-reviewed international journals, she is the recipient of oration awards in honour of Dr Rajammal P Devadas and Dr PG Tulpule and is a fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, India.