Live
- Vehicle in UP Minister’s convoy overturns, 5 hurt
- Dy CM Pawan to inaugurate Book Festival today
- Man kills mom, 4 sisters in Lucknow hotel, held
- Space eco to grow nearly 5 times to $44 bn: Minister
- 20 fishermen released by Lanka return
- DCA books 10x more cases in 2024 compared to ’23
- Cops track Dubai links of arrested ABT member
- 10 killed as truck rams crowd in New Orleans
- Centre clears plan for Dr Manmohan Singh's memorial
- Engineering student dies in hit-and-run case
Just In
Dr Bharati Kulkarni takes over as Director of ICMR-NIN
Hyderabad: Acclaimed physician and scientist, Dr Bharati Kulkarni, has taken over as the new director of the National Institute of Nutrition...
Hyderabad: Acclaimed physician and scientist, Dr Bharati Kulkarni, has taken over as the new director of the National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) on Wednesday.
According to officials, Dr Bharati specialised in paediatrics from Pune University, has a Master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a doctoral degree from Queensland University of Technology, Australia. She served as a scientist at ICMR-NIN for more than 20 years and for the past three years has been holding the position of the Head of the division of reproductive and child health and nutrition at ICMR.
An author of more than 130 publications in high-impact, peer-reviewed international journals, she is the recipient of oration awards in honour of Dr Rajammal P Devadas and Dr PG Tulpule and is a fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, India.