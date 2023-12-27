Dr BR Ambedkar Open University to organize 25th convocation

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will be organising the 25th convocation on December 28 at Bhavanam Venkatram Auditorium in the city.

According to the officials, around 31,729 candidates who are qualified during the year 2019-2022 will be receiving their graduation or post-graduation or diploma certificates. M.Phil and Ph.D degrees will be given to the students and gold medals and book prizes will be given to the students who have shown outstanding talent in the respective departments. As part of this ceremony, 20,972 people will receive certificates in UG and 10,757 in PG. The total number of gold medals is 43 where 17 gold medals are in UG category and 26 in PG category.

Prof K Seetharama Rao, Vice Chancellor of Dr BRAOU said, “Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan will grace the occasion as Chancellor and Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission will be the chief guest for this event. During this occasion, Prof VS Prasad, a famous educationist will secure the Honoris Causa for his achievements and contributions to higher education through Open Distance Learning.