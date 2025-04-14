  • Menu
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 134th Birth Anniversary Celebrated Grandly in Gadwal

Gadwal: The 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was celebrated with great...

Gadwal: The 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm on Monday in Gadwal. District Collector B.M. Santosh led the celebrations by garlanding Ambedkar’s statue at Ambedkar Chowk and lighting a ceremonial lamp to formally inaugurate the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized the significant role played by Dr. Ambedkar in the construction of modern India. He said, “Dr. Ambedkar fought tirelessly against untouchability, discrimination, and social injustice. His efforts ensured equal rights for people of all communities. The credit for providing voting rights, reservations, and equality to backward classes goes to Dr. Ambedkar.”

Highlighting the importance Dr. Ambedkar gave to education, the Collector added, “He believed education is a powerful tool for personal growth, social change, and achieving equality. We must follow his vision and contribute to building a progressive society.”

Later, the Collector participated in the formal celebration held at the Collectorate premises, where he paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait along with district officials.

The event witnessed the participation of Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, Agricultural Officer Narender, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, SC Welfare Officer Saroj, various district officials, community leaders, public representatives, and Collectorate staff.

The program served as a reminder of Ambedkar’s ideals of social justice, equality, and education, urging everyone to adopt these values in daily life.

