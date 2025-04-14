Live
- China and South Korea likely to hold maritime talks after Yellow Sea standoff
- Thousands of Pakistanis set to miss Haj due to payment delay, quota issues
- Hyderabad Sees Silver Price Increase, Reflecting Global Trends
- K’taka: Second phase of Janakrosh Yatra to commence from Nippani
- Indian startup develops platform to help enterprises protect critical infra
- Dr Farooq Abdullah appeals to PM Modi to get private Hajj quota restored
- Uttarakhand CM honoured by Dr Ambedkar Mahamanch for implementing UCC
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was Honored by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mahamanch for Implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand
- JMM’s 13th convention begins in Ranchi, Hemant Soren says party has reached every household
- Telangana Weather: Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms Expected This Week
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's 134th Birth Anniversary Celebrated Grandly in Gadwal
Gadwal: The 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was celebrated with great...
Gadwal: The 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm on Monday in Gadwal. District Collector B.M. Santosh led the celebrations by garlanding Ambedkar’s statue at Ambedkar Chowk and lighting a ceremonial lamp to formally inaugurate the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized the significant role played by Dr. Ambedkar in the construction of modern India. He said, “Dr. Ambedkar fought tirelessly against untouchability, discrimination, and social injustice. His efforts ensured equal rights for people of all communities. The credit for providing voting rights, reservations, and equality to backward classes goes to Dr. Ambedkar.”
Highlighting the importance Dr. Ambedkar gave to education, the Collector added, “He believed education is a powerful tool for personal growth, social change, and achieving equality. We must follow his vision and contribute to building a progressive society.”
Later, the Collector participated in the formal celebration held at the Collectorate premises, where he paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait along with district officials.
The event witnessed the participation of Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, Agricultural Officer Narender, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, SC Welfare Officer Saroj, various district officials, community leaders, public representatives, and Collectorate staff.
The program served as a reminder of Ambedkar’s ideals of social justice, equality, and education, urging everyone to adopt these values in daily life.