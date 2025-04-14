Live
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 134th Jayanti Celebrated with Grandeur at Jogulamba Gadwal District Police Office
Gadwal: On the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a guiding light for Dalit rights, a commemorative event was held at the District Police Office, Jogulamba Gadwal. District Superintendent of Police, Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait and led the homage with great reverence.
Speaking on the occasion, the SP highlighted that Dr. Ambedkar, who faced caste discrimination from a young age, rose to become a renowned Indian lawyer, economist, political leader, and social reformer. He dedicated his life to fighting untouchability and caste-based discrimination, and pursued higher education abroad, astounding the world with his intellect. He played a pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution — the largest democratic constitution in the world — and served as the first Law Minister of independent India. The SP praised Dr. Ambedkar as a beacon of hope for marginalized communities and a true inspiration for today’s youth.
Several police officials and staff attended the event, including DSP Sri Y. Mogilayya, AO Satish Kumar, RI Venkatesh, Gadwal Town and Rural SIs Kalyan Kumar and Srikanth, DC Urban SI Rajitha, as well as Reserve SIs Ramakrishna and Chandrakant. Personnel from the IT, DC Urban, SB departments, and armed forces also participated in the ceremony.