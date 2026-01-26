Dr Kumaraswamy Thangaraj, Rama Reddy Mamidi among 7 Padma Shri awardees from TG

Hyderabad:Two eminent personalities from Telangana viz. renowned geneticist Dr Kumaraswamy Thangaraj and cooperative movement torchbearer Rama Reddy Mamidi, are among the ‘unsung heroes’ who have been bestowed with Padma Shri 2026 for their outstanding contribution in the respective fields.

Kumaraswamy has made outstanding contribution to human genetics and population genomics, attaining national recognition for over three decades of path-breaking research that has reshaped the understanding of India’s genetic history and its implications for public health. Thangaraj is internationally recognised for his pioneering studies on the genetic structure of Indian populations. His landmark research established the deep shared ancestry of Indians, providing robust genetic evidence of early human migration from Africa to the Indian subcontinent. These findings positioned India as a central landscape in global studies on human evolution and population diversity.

Beyond tracing human origins, Dr Thangaraj’s work significantly advanced the understanding of how population genetics influences disease susceptibility. By linking genetic variations across diverse communities to health outcomes, his research laid the scientific foundation for precision medicine and preventive healthcare strategies in India.