  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dr Pradeep Kumar honoured at FISCP Fellowship

Dr Pradeep Kumar honoured at FISCP Fellowship
x
Highlights

Renowned General & Laparoscopic Surgeon from Sri Sai Lifeline Hospital, Karimnagar, Dr CH Pradeep Kumar, served as the guest and Master of the Convocation at the FISCP Fellowship Convocation organised by the International Society of Coloproctology (ISCP).

Karimnagar: Renowned General & Laparoscopic Surgeon from Sri Sai Lifeline Hospital, Karimnagar, Dr CH Pradeep Kumar, served as the guest and Master of the Convocation at the FISCP Fellowship Convocation organised by the International Society of Coloproctology (ISCP).

A memorable highlight of the event was sharing the stage with the surgeon Dr C Palanivelu, widely regarded as the father of laparoscopy in India. Dr Kumar was also presented with an ‘Appreciation Award’ by Dr Palanivelu, marking a proud and significant milestone in his career.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick