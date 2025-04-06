Dr Pradeep Kumar honoured at FISCP Fellowship

Karimnagar: Renowned General & Laparoscopic Surgeon from Sri Sai Lifeline Hospital, Karimnagar, Dr CH Pradeep Kumar, served as the guest and Master of the Convocation at the FISCP Fellowship Convocation organised by the International Society of Coloproctology (ISCP).

A memorable highlight of the event was sharing the stage with the surgeon Dr C Palanivelu, widely regarded as the father of laparoscopy in India. Dr Kumar was also presented with an ‘Appreciation Award’ by Dr Palanivelu, marking a proud and significant milestone in his career.