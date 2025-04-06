Live
- Rivaling in Virtue – Recalling
- Advanced Technology Centre inauguration tomorrow
- Babu Jagjivan Ram’s life is an inspiration: MLA Thudi
- Sri Rama Navami celebrations held in grandeur at Bhadrachalam
- Antidepressants and the heart
- A Cinematic Road Trip Through California’s Iconic Movie Locations
- PHCs will be all equipped within a year: Komatireddy
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- 86 Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender
- Odisha: One pilgrim killed, 16 injured in Bhubaneswar road mishap
Dr Pradeep Kumar honoured at FISCP Fellowship
Highlights
Renowned General & Laparoscopic Surgeon from Sri Sai Lifeline Hospital, Karimnagar, Dr CH Pradeep Kumar, served as the guest and Master of the Convocation at the FISCP Fellowship Convocation organised by the International Society of Coloproctology (ISCP).
Karimnagar: Renowned General & Laparoscopic Surgeon from Sri Sai Lifeline Hospital, Karimnagar, Dr CH Pradeep Kumar, served as the guest and Master of the Convocation at the FISCP Fellowship Convocation organised by the International Society of Coloproctology (ISCP).
A memorable highlight of the event was sharing the stage with the surgeon Dr C Palanivelu, widely regarded as the father of laparoscopy in India. Dr Kumar was also presented with an ‘Appreciation Award’ by Dr Palanivelu, marking a proud and significant milestone in his career.
Next Story