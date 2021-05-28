Dr. Reddy's Labs Announces The Price For The 2-DG Drug

Dr. Reddy's Labs has announced the price of the 2-DG sachet designed by DRDO. The 2-DG drug works effectively in coronavirus treatment. Each 2DG sachet is priced at Rs. 990 by Reddy's Labs. Treatment requires five to ten sachets per person. Thus, on the whole, it costs between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

Dr. Reddy's on Thursday launched a drug called 2-DG (2-DOX-D-Glucose), which helps corona patients recover faster and reduce the need for oxygen. It has already launched 10,000 sachets in the market. It is known that the 2-DG drug is jointly developed by DRDO and Dr. Reddy's Labs. This drug is available in powder form and comes in sachets. One needs to dissolve it in water and drink it. This drug reaches the infected cells in the body and stops them from further spreading. This slows down the growth of the virus.

DRDO also said, "In 2-DG arm, a significantly higher proportion of patients improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence (42% vs 31%) by Day-3 in comparison to SoC, indicating an early relief from oxygen therapy/dependence. A similar trend was observed in patients aged more than 65 years".

This drug can become a game-changer for Covid-19.