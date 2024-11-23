Dr Soumya Swaminathan to talk on TB, COVID at UoH on Nov 25

Hyderabad: The School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Institution of Eminence, will be organising a lecture on ‘Journey of TB and COVID: Lessons for Future Challenges’ by Dr Soumya Swaminathan, and the event is scheduled for Monday, which is November 25.

According to UoH, the lecture will focus on the intersecting challenges posed by tuberculosis and COVID-19, drawing from Dr Swaminathan’s extensive experience in medical research and public health policy. The event aims to equip health professionals, policymakers, and researchers with vital insights to enhance preparedness for future public health challenges.