  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dr Soumya Swaminathan to talk on TB, COVID at UoH on Nov 25

Dr Soumya Swaminathan to talk on TB, COVID at UoH on Nov 25
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Institution of Eminence, will be organising a lecture on...

Hyderabad: The School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Institution of Eminence, will be organising a lecture on ‘Journey of TB and COVID: Lessons for Future Challenges’ by Dr Soumya Swaminathan, and the event is scheduled for Monday, which is November 25.

According to UoH, the lecture will focus on the intersecting challenges posed by tuberculosis and COVID-19, drawing from Dr Swaminathan’s extensive experience in medical research and public health policy. The event aims to equip health professionals, policymakers, and researchers with vital insights to enhance preparedness for future public health challenges.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick