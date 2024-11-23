Live
- Top pharma companies to invest Rs 5,260 cr, create 12,490 jobs in TG
- MIR Group to invest Rs 1500 cr in Mangalore SEZ
- Shivamogga farmers in panic after areca nut’s likely carcinogenic risk
- Union Minister tenders apology for remarks on Justice D’Cunha
- Indian value systems withstood many onslaughts: TG Guv
- Golden Chariot luxury train to resume operations from Dec 14
- Jain monk Shri 108 Jnaneshwar Muni attains samadhi at Devlapur
- Home minister flags off sports tournament of journalists
- Collector reviews development, welfare programmes in Kalasapadu mandal
- Run for men’s health issues on Nov 23, 24
Dr Soumya Swaminathan to talk on TB, COVID at UoH on Nov 25
Hyderabad: The School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Institution of Eminence, will be organising a lecture on ‘Journey of TB and COVID: Lessons for Future Challenges’ by Dr Soumya Swaminathan, and the event is scheduled for Monday, which is November 25.
According to UoH, the lecture will focus on the intersecting challenges posed by tuberculosis and COVID-19, drawing from Dr Swaminathan’s extensive experience in medical research and public health policy. The event aims to equip health professionals, policymakers, and researchers with vital insights to enhance preparedness for future public health challenges.
