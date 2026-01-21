Dr Sunil urges timely knee replacement to avoid complications

Dr Dachepalli Sunil, Orthopaedic specialist from Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, on Tuesday cautioned that ignoring hip and knee problems could result in serious health complications. He emphasised that in advanced cases, replacement surgery remains the most effective treatment.

Speaking at a press conference at Yashoda Hospital in Karimnagar, Dr Sunil highlighted that advanced and safe knee replacement procedures, including robotic surgery, are now available. These techniques involve minimal incisions, reduce complications, and allow quicker recovery. He noted that nearly three million knee replacement surgeries are performed annually across India.

Dr Sunil also addressed common misconceptions, stating that knee problems do not recur if high-quality implants are used. Patients are typically discharged within two to three days and can walk shortly after surgery. He warned that many delay treatment due to lack of awareness and advised considering knee replacement when mobility becomes difficult or dependent on others. Over 2,000 successful surgeries have already been performed at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda.